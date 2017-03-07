3 in court for defamation of character, intimidation

Three persons were on Tuesday arraigned in a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge bordering on criminal defamation of character and intimidation.

The defendants- Abun Buba, Fatima Isah, and Abdullahi Isah, all of Tudun Wada area of Sokoto, all denied committing the offences.

They were alleged to have defamed the character of one Malami Ibrahim of the same area.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Daniel Emmanuel told the court that sometime in December 2016, the defendants ” went around the neighbourhood accusing Ibrahim of witchcraft.”

Emmanuel also said that the accused persons had earlier accused Ibrahim of” bewitching one Abdullahi Isah, son to one of the accused.’’

He also told the court that Isa threatened the complainant with a knife.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 392 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Adamu Abubakar, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till March 14 for further mention.