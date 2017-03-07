2 children die after poisonous toad egg meal

Two Vietnamese children have died after eating poisonous toad eggs in central Vietnam, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Tuoi Tre newspaper reported that Ho Van Nam and Ho Van Ngoc, who were in school grades six and eight respectively, died shortly after cooking a meal of fish and toad eggs.

It said that the fish and eggs had apparently been fished out of a nearby stream in their home province of Quang Tri.

It noted that the two died at home after suffering from nausea, rapid heart rates, and abdominal distention, while a third child is in a stable condition after he was taken to the hospital.

“A local health care official at the scene found the eggs in a cooking pot and bowls.

“The food has been collected for further tests to determine its precise biological origin,’’ it said.