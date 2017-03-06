Wizkid wins his first iHeart Radio award

Afrobeat star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as ‘WizKid’ has bagged an iHeart Radio Award for his collaboration on ‘One dance’ with American rapper, Drake and singer, Kyla.

The international award which is his first for the year comes weeks after he failed to clinch a Grammy award for the same song.

The song lost in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys 2017 for the album “Views”.

According to http://www.billboard.com , ‘One dance,’ won Hip-Hop Song of the Year beating another Drake song ‘Controlla’, Desiigner’s ‘Panda’, Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s ‘All the way up’, and DJ Khaled’s ‘For free’ featuring Drake.

WizKid who recently signed a deal with Sony RCA is bound to release his third studio album “Sounds from the Other Side” on the 9th of June, 2017.

The singer had gained international relevance with the release of Ojuelegba in 2014 with led to a remake by Drake and fellow rapper Skepta.

WizKid recently released new music ‘Sweet love’, a kind of docu-video of his tour moments over the past year.

iHeartRadio is an Internet radio platform owned by iHeartMedia, Inc. Founded in April 2008 as the website iheartmusic.com,

As of 2015, iHeartRadio functioned both as a music recommender system and as a radio network that aggregates audio content from over 800 local iHeartMedia radio stations across the United States, as well as from hundreds of other stations and from various other media.

iHeartRadio is available online, via mobile devices, and on select video-game consoles.