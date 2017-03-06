Warri Wolves to bounce back to NPFL soon

Former Head Coach of Warri Wolves FC of Delta, Edema Fuludu, on Monday has said that preparations are on to return the football club back to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Fuludu, a former Central Midfielder of the Super Eagles in Lagos said that the team would bounce back.

“I believe football fans of Wolves are seriously anticipating their return,’’ he said.

Fuludu said that his former club (Warri Wolves) had no business playing in the Nigeria National League (NNL)

He said that efforts were being made to ensure that “Warri Wolves gain promotion back into the Nigeria Professional Football League ’’.

‘Relegation is one of those things that happen in football. It can happen to any club.

“We will come back stronger. We are currently looking inwards to address so many issues.

“Wolves is going through a phase. We are learning and making corrections.

“We will bounce back with a bang,” Fuludu said.

Warri Wolves were relegated after the end of the 2015/2016 season where they finished 17th on the league table.

“But as we all know, football is capital intensive. If you want a good player, you need to be ready to splash out money to attract the players you need, to succeed.

“Wolves belong to the NPFL, and not the NNL. It is just a temporary setback.

“The player you get will now determine how far you will go to achieve the set goals. So is about funding the team, which I believe the state government is working toward,” Fuludu said.

The Chairman of the football club, Steve Cole, said that with the current ongoing football developmental programmes, relegated Warri Wolves would bounce back stronger.

Cole said that Delta Government’s focus was to ensure that there was a transition programme in place to promote quality players.