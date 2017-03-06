Two men docked for burgling Mirror Magazine

Two men, Wahab Bukari, 22, and, Aliu Asuna, 25, who allegedly broke into Mirror Magazine office and stole items worth N950,000 appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The accused, whose addresses and occupations were unknown, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and burglary.

The Prosecutor, ASP Richard Odigie, told the court that the duo had on Feb. 26 at about 2:00 a.m. burgled Mirror Magazine Office, Marina, Lagos.

He said that the two accused stole a television set, printers, air conditioner and desk computers, all valued at N950,000, properties of Mirror Magazine Nigeria Ltd.

The Prosecutor said that offences contravened Sections 285, 305 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 285 stipulates three years imprisonment; Section 305 carries seven years imprisonment, while Section 409 stipulates two years imprisonment for offenders

The Magistrate, Mrs F.O Ikobayo, admitted the accused persons to N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

She then adjourned the case to March 23 for further hearing on the matter.