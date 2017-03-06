Tinubu Commends Gov. Shettima On Projects

APC National Leader, Chief Bola Tinubu, on Monday, commended Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno for executing developmental projects in spite of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

He made the commendation while inaugurating the rehabilitated 70-bed Benishiekh General Hospital in Benisheikh, headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

He said Shettima had proven to be man of the people by his efforts in implementing people-oriented programmes.

He added that “I wànt to express my utmost thanks to you for inviting me to inaugurate this project.

“I am indeed honoured to be associated with the success story of the state governor.”

Tinubu, who was accompanied by Chief Bisi Akande, former APC chairman, also inaugurated other projects, including 13 primary schools, health centres and irrigation projects.