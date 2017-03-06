Security guard docked for torturing sex worker

The police on Monday arraigned a security guard, Muhammed Useni, 19, for allegedly torturing a sex worker.

Useni was brought before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on a charge of assault, occasioning grievous harm.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr Omolaja Kazeem, said that the surety must be a family member of the accused and must be gainfully employed.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Philip Osijiale told the court that the accused had on Feb. 28 at about 4:20 a.m., at Avalon in Lekki, Lagos, unlawfully assaulted one Miss Folashade Kolawole.

He alleged that the accused flogged Kolawole with a horse whip, inflicting serious bruises on her.

The prosecutor said that Useni beat the complainant to a pulp, claiming that she used his duty post to solicit customers after his warning failed to make her leave the spot.

“Useni claimed that he caught her there again with one of her numerous customers, which led to the whipping.”

Osijiale said that the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The section prescribes three years imprisonment for the offender if found guilty.

The case was adjourned to March 22 for mention.