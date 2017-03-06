Prankster Who Sat On Tor Tiv’s Throne Before Coronation Banished From Tivland



Okafor Ofiebor

The Tiv traditional council has banished Stephen Nyitse, the prankster from Ushongo local Government Area of Benue State who sat on the revered throne of the new Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse, before he was crowned, from Tivland.

It was gathered that the Tiv traditional council summoned an emergency meeting over the matter and after deliberations banished Nyitse from Tivland. The council described his action as a taboo.

Ter Kwande, Chief Ambrose Pinne Iyortyer, who announced the banishment of Stephen Nyitse on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council, said his punishment is with immediate effect.

He said Nyitse shall under no circumstances step his foot on any part of Tiv land anywhere in the world.

The council also prohibited all sons and daughters of Tiv race from offering any form of assistance to the banished Nyitse.

Nyitse caused a stir at the JS Tarka Stadium, Gboko, Benue State, the venue of the coronation of Tor Tiv V, on Saturday when he sat on the throne of the yet to be coronated Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse.

He claimed that he was directed by God to ‘cleanse’ the throne.

It was also learnt that Nyitse did not show remorse for his sacrilegious act, rather he insisted that he was “inspired by some forces above” to sit and cleanse the Tor Tiv throne before the new Tor Tiv sat on it.

The strange behavior caused apprehension as security personnel immediately whisked him away for interrogation to ascertain his mental state and whether his action had any sinister motive.

As this was going on, the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Benue, Bishop Mike Angou, led other men of God to anoint and rededicate the seat.