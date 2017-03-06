Onukaba, former Daily Times MD dead

A former Managing Director of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc, Dr Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba is dead.

Onukaba died at about 6 pm on Sunday at a village near Akure, Ondo State capital. The spot is said to be about ten minutes to Akure.

He was on his way back to Abuja from Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he had joined other dignitaries to attend the inauguration of Obasanjo Presidential Library.

One of his relations, Mr Yusuf Itopa confirmed his death in Lokoja on Monday.

He said that late veteran journalist turned politician was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle while running into a nearby bush to escape an armed robbery attack.

Itopa who is devastated by the death of Onukaba said that three of them, including his driver, were travelling when they ran into a blockade mounted by armed robbers.

He said Onukaba’s ‘s corpse was later deposited at a mortuary in Akure from where it will be brought for burial today in his hometown, Ihima, Okehi Local Government area of Kogi State.

The late Onukaba who was Senior Special Assistant on media to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had earlier lost his first wife, Rachael about five years ago.

He, however, remarried in 2015 to Memunat

Onukaba is survived by three children, two girls and a boy.