LASG seeks handover of Ikorodu-Itoikin-Ijebu-Ode Road

The Lagos State Government is to apply to the Federal Government for the formal handover of the Ikorodu/Itoikin/Ijebu-Ode Road, Gov. Akinwumi Ambode said in Lagos on Sunday.

The governor said while answering questions at a Media Chat with Editors that the road was now the only one that had yet to be rehabilitated since it was built in 1967.

“The road was built by the Mobolaji Johnson administration in Lagos State in 1967. But it is not just about the road, but about the economy of that area,’’ he said.

Ambode said that the proposal if approved, would enable the state government to improve the lives of the people of the area through the rehabilitation of the road.

He said that new street light projects were ongoing between Ijora and Apapa, on the Oshodi/Mile 2/Apapa expressway, as well as in the ongoing Lagos-Badagry expressway reconstruction project.

On drainage problems around the Victoria Garden City, the governor said that the Greener Lagos Initiative project would address all the drainage issues in the state on a round-the-clock basis, “to give all Lagos residents a healthier lifestyle’’.

He assured the people of the state that his administration was taking a holistic approach to transportation issues through the roads, waterways, walkways and rail.

“About six million people are using the walkways daily in Lagos. Many children walk to school, market women also walk to the markets, so we have to keep our walkways clean and safe,’’ the governor said.

On where he got the funds for his development initiatives, Ambode said the money was from taxes and allocations from the Federation Account.

“People are voluntarily coming up to pay their taxes, without necessarily waiting to be hounded, because they can see what we are doing with the money,’’ he said.