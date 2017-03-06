Human Skull Dealer Jailed 6 Years With Hard Labour



Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

An Oyo State Chief Magistrate at Iyaganku, Mrs. Durosaro Tijani Monday sentenced a woman who specializes in selling human skulls, Saheed Musiliu, 37, to six years imprisonment with hard labour.

In her judgment, Mrs. Tijani sentenced the accused to two years for the first count charge of illegal possession of human skull and four years for the second count charge which has to do with interference ‎with a corpse.

Saheed was caught with one human skull on January 15, 2017 and later arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on unlawful possession of human skull and interference with a corpse.

During his trial, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges and prayed the court to show him mercy.

During the trial, the prosecutor, Inspector Amos Adewale, told the court that on 15 January, 2017 at about 1:30am at Onibuke Zone 1, Aba Alfa Area of Olomi, Ibadan in the Ibadan Magisterial District, the accused did unlawfully had in his possession a human skull which investigation confirmed to be the head of the corpse of late Tajudeen Akanbi.

The convict was said to have dug up the corpse where it was buried. The deceased was 62 years old at the time of his death.

Adewale who presented the skull as one of the four exhibits in court, said the offences contravened sections 329A and 242(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.