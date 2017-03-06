FRSC impounds 238 vehicles in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps impounded 238 vehicles from Feb. 1 to March 5, for failure to install speed limiter.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Abdulrazak Najume, in Bauchi on Monday said that the corps would not relent in enforcing the directive.

He noted that the FRSC had held meetings with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure its members’ compliance.

“We have several talks with the leadership of the NURTW on how to go about installing the device and to link drivers with vendors that will do the installation for them.

“Installation of speed limiter is a very serious issue because most commercial drivers are reckless and kill passengers.

“I have told them to shun all rumours on the device; the leadership of the union alleged that the device was affecting their car engines.

“We have sensitised drivers and held meetings with them and the vendors,’’ he said.

The sector commander urged the Bauchi State Government to support FRSC activities to save lives and property in the state

Mr Adamu Sule, Chairman, NURTW, Bauchi State Chapter, said that the union was planning to get the device for its members.

He said that many drivers would not be able to purchase the device individually as it could cost about N40,000.

“The problem is that people are afraid of installing the device because the vendors have no office in the state.

“What happens if the device develops a problem,” he asked.