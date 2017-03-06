Diarrhoea: 4 Students Die, 7 Hospitalised

Four students of the Government Secondary School, Fannah, in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State have died sequel following an outbreak of Gastro enteritis.

Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhoea, is the inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract that involves the stomach and small intestine.

Seven other students from the school have been hospitalised at Kamba General Hospital in Dandi Local Government Area.

Alhaji Abubakar Mua’azu, the Press Secretary to Governor Atiku Bagudu, disclosed in Kamba on Monday, that the governor led a strong delegation to sympathise with the school authorities.

Mua’azu said that the delegation, which included the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kamba, also visited the seven students in hospital.

He said that the governor directed the immediate provision of clean water to the school and other requirements as well as paying sympathy visit to the homes of the deceased families.