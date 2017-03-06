Congress Probes Obama Over Trump’s Phone Tapping

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence said it would probe former President Barack Obama’s administration over alleged tapping into the phones and computer servers of President Donald Trump and campaign officials.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, said on Sunday in a statement that his panel will investigate wiretapping allegations made by Trump against Obama. The wiretapping was alleged by Trump to have occurred during the 2016 presidential campaigns.

“One of the focus points of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation is the U.S. government’s response to actions taken by Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign.

“As such, the Committee will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates, and we will continue to investigate this issue if the evidence warrants it.”

The White House on Sunday demanded that Congress examine Trump’s allegations that his predecessor conducted surveillance in Trump Tower to determine whether campaign operatives had contacts with the Russians during the election.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: “Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.

“President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

Obama has, however, denied that he ordered any such wiretaps.