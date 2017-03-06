Buhari commiserates with Gowon

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Head of State retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon over the death of his younger sister, Kande Marthe Audu.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday.

He further said that Buhari called from London to extend his deepest condolence to Gowon and his family.

Femi said President Buhari urged the family to take solace in the fact, that Audu lived a worthy and exemplary life.

“Death is an inevitable end that must come to all mortals, and we must keep praying and working to ensure that we live a life that pleases our creator and benefits humanity,” he Buhari said.

He also prayed God to comfort the family of the deceased and grant eternal rest to the soul of Audu.

Femi quoted Gowon as thanking the President for the commiserations.

Gowon, who assured that he would not relent in praying for the unity and progress of the country, said Nigerians had embarked on prayers for the president’s speedy recovery.

Buhari also on Sunday had a telephone conversation with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he congratulated him on his 80th birthday.