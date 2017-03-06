Atiku mourns veteran Journalist, Ojo Onukaba

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of veteran Journalist, playwright, writer and academic, Mr Onukaba Ojo as shocking and painful beyond words.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Monday, the former Vice President, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he had known Ojo for nearly three decades.

He described Ojo, who was his former spokesperson as an irreplaceable asset who was loyal and reliable until the very last day.

“Ojo was at my house on Friday, he visited me before travelling out of Abuja. I had no idea that it was the last time I would ever set eyes on him.

“He has little concern for material things, he is a pure intellectual, motivated only by a desire to give the best that his brains has to offer,’’ Atiku said.

Abubakar said Ojo over the years was an indispensable member of his media team and became his political protégé; and a man who boldly spoke the truth to him always.

The former vice president explained that an entire book of thousands of pages would be needed if he was to say everything that he thought and felt about his long-time friend, now gone forever.

He, however, prayed God to grant his family and particularly his children the grace to bear the loss.

Onukaba died at about 6pm on Sunday at Igbara-Oke near Akure, his death was confirmed to newsmen by one of his relations, Mr Yusuf Itopa.

Ojo, a former Managing Director of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc, died at the age of 57.