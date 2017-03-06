Access Bank’s Gross Earnings Hit N381.32bn

Access Bank on Monday announced gross earnings of N381.32 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2016.

The gross earnings represent an increase of 13.02 per cent, compared with N337.40 billion achieved in the corresponding period.

The bank’s profit-before-tax stood at N10. 34 billion compared with N75.04 billion reported in the previous

The profit for the year advanced to N71.439 billion from N65.87 billion achieved in the preceding year.

Its total comprehensive income during the period under review rose to N103.5 billion from N66.22 billion reported in 2015, representing an increase of N37.29 billion or 56.37 per cent.

The bank, which paid interim dividend of 25 kobo, is proposing a final dividend of 40 kobo, bringing the total dividend to 65 kobo per share.

NAN also reports that the bank’s register of members will close on March 14.