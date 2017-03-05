Senate Assures Navy Of Adequate Appropriation

Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, on Saturday said the National Assembly would ensure that the Nigerian Navy received adequate appropriation for effective discharge of its constitutional duties.

Saraki gave the assurance in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the 11th Nigerian Naval Games tagged, “Uyo 2017”.

The senate president, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Sen. Isa Hamman, said the Nigerian Navy had become a pillar that was critical to the continued unity, survival and prosperity of the nation.

He urged all the tiers of government to support the Navy in its efforts in maintain security of the country by defending its territorial waters.

“The senate, which I have the privilege to lead, and indeed the National Assembly, will always be mindful that investment in the Navy is cost-effective investment in the economic well-being of the nation,” Saraki said.

He stressed the importance of the 11th Nigerian Naval games, adding that there could not have been a better time to focus on improving physical and mental well-being of the personnel than now.

The senate president commended the navy for their combat readiness and positioning, which helped in delivering on their constitutional mandate of defending the nation.

He urged the contingents to the games to continue to nurture their talents and skills and be ready to put them to use in the service of their fatherland.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-ette Ibas, said the Nigerian Navy would continue to do all within her powers to justify the confidence Nigerian people reposed on her.

He said that the tournament was one of the many areas of consolidation and readiness needed to enable the Nigerian Navy live up to expectations.

The naval chief commended the athletes for the keen contest and their spirit of sportsmanship.

He commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom for the hospitality and infrastructure provided to the navy during the games.

In his remarks, Gov. Emmanuel, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, thanked that Chief of Naval Staff for choosing the state for the competition.

He said that the state was very peaceful to host any sporting activity organised by the armed forces.