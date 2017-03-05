Rainstorms wreak havoc in Ekiti

Many towns in Ekiti were thrown into darkness while scores of houses were damaged by rainstorm at the weekend following heavy downpours in different parts of the state

Many roof top of houses were blown off while electric poles and trees as well as billboards were swept off by the storm.

The affected towns and villages included Ado Ekiti, Ifaki, Ido, Osi, Ora and Orin as well as several parts of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

In Ado Ekiti, over 25 houses had their roof tops blown off by the rainstorm at Ile-Ileri quarters, along Afao-Ekiti road.

Some of the victims appealed to the emergency management agencies to come to their aid.