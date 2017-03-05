Political Appointments Tear Edo APC Apart



Jethro Ibileke/Benin

An alleged plot to cede the position of Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state from Owan west local government area to their neighboring Owan east local government, has torn members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state apart.

Consequently, hundreds of members of the party from Owan West at the weekend, stormed the party’s state secretariat in Benin, to demand the reversal of the appointment.

The angry protesters, comprising men, women and youths, also accused some party leaders from the locality of conniving with their counterpart from Owan East to deprive them of the slot.

They claimed that since the Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Hon. Parry Iriase, hails from Owan East, it is only just and fair to cede the position to Owan East.

Spokesperson for the group, John Ogbeta, said the screening committee for the Special Adviser designates, acting on the instruction from party stalwarts, also rejected their applications and tagged them (Auchi delegates), on the grounds that they voted for Obaseki during the party’s primaries.

“They held a factional meeting, they refused our applications and alleged we went to Auchi to vote for Obaseki. We want the office of Special Adviser back to Owan West. We did not benefit anything during Governor Oshiomhole’s eight-year administration. We always deliver for APC,” he said.

However, the member representing Owan West Constituency, in Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Ojo Asien, in a swift reaction, did not only deny being a party to the alleged manipulation in favour of Owan East, but explained that the decision was an aftermath of the meeting of party leaders from the two local government areas.

He said the decision to cede the slot to Owan East was based on parameters such as voting strength, size and population, adding; “Owan East has a voting population of about 12,000 difference when compared to Owan West.”