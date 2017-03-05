Olubadan honours Saraki, 15 others with chieftaincy titles

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Saturday, conferred chieftaincy titles on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and 15 others for their contributions to the development of Ibadan and Nigeria.

The event which was held at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan was part of activities to mark the monarch’s first year anniversary on the throne.

Adetunji was installed as the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland on March 4, 2016 at the same venue.

Saraki, who was in Abeokuta, was represented by Sen. Adesoji Akanbi (APC-Oyo South).

Saraki was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Otun Ajagunna of Ibadanland, Akanbi bagged the title of Okanlomo of Ibadanland with wife, Fola Akanbi as Yeye Okanlomo of Ibadanland.

Sen Bukar Ibrahim (APC-Yobe) was honoured with the title of Asaaju Baameto of Ibadanland, Hon Abiodun Awoleye(APC-Ibadan North Federal Constituency) was honoured with the title of Jagun Atunluse of Ibadanland, his wife, Dorcas as Yeye Jagun Atunluse of Ibadanland.

Others are Dr Azeez Adeduntan, Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Aare Basiro of Ibadanland and Alhaja Taofikat Alaka was given the tittle: “Agbaakin Balogun Iyalode Parakoyi of Ibadanland.

Dr Kase Lawal, was crowned as Otun Asiwaju of Ibadanland; Dr Owolabi Fakunmoju, Jagun Basorun of Ibadanland; Otunba J.O Osusina, Agbaakin Basorun of Ibadanland and Mrs Joko Oni as Otun Iyalode Ajagunna of Ibadanland.

Alhaji Rasaq Mohammed was crowned as Otunba Basorun of Ibadanland and Alhaja Simbiatu Olanrewaju, Yeye Otun Basorun of Ibadanland.

Speaking, Adetunji gave thanks to God for the opportunity to celebrate his first year on the throne in good health.

The monarch appreciated the people for their unflinching support to his kinship, urging them not to relent in such to move the ancient city to the desired height.

He also urged the recipient of the Chieftaincy titles to see it as an appreciation of their worthy contributions, calling on them not to relent in doing more.

Similarly, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State congratulated the monarch on his first year anniversary on the throne.

The monarch, who was a special guest at the event described it as a symbolic occasion to appreciate God and deserving Nigerians.

“I am also a year on the throne like the Olubadan of Ibadanland. We thank God for His grace over our kingdoms.

“We also appreciate God for the unprecedented peace and development while we reign,” he said.

He said that there was need to honour deserving sons and daughters who have contributed immensely to the development of their various towns and Nigeria.

The monarch will on Monday confer chieftaincy titles on the second batch of Nigerians.

The event was attended by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Mrs Janet Adeyemo, wife of the Oyo State Deputy Governor and Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as KWAM I.