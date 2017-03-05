MP Empowers Youths With N6.6m

Sen Mustapha Bukar, representing Katsina North Senatorial District has disbursed N6.6 million as part of his empowerment programme in his zone.

The cash donation and presentation of the empowerment items took place in Daura town.

Speaking at the occasion, Bukar said 12 APC Local Government Council chairmen received N100, 000 each, while N100, 000 each was given to the 12 local government coordinators and N50, 000 to each of the 12 APC local government secretaries.

Other cash donations were N5, 000 to the 10 members of the Madawaki collation agents, N2, 000 each to the 20 persons guarding the political bill boards of the senator.

Similarly, three persons received cash donation of N5, 000 each across the 128 electoral wards in the senatorial district and five elders received N20, 000 in each of the 12 local government areas in the zone.

In a related development the Senator had also empowered 1, 200 youths on different vocational skills within the last two years.

He said 60 best trainees received desktop computers to enhance their skills while 300 women collected Spaghetti making machines.

The Senator also donated two wheelchairs to the 12 primary health centers in the senatorial district.

Bukar said the 12 APC women leaders were also given a grinding machine each, 12 sewing machines for party ward coordinators and 12 tricycles for the local government party officials.

He said within the period under review no fewer than 7, 000 people suffering from various eye ailment received free treatment against glaucoma, trachoma, cataract, eye itching and other related diseases, adding “some of the patients were provided with medical glasses.”

Alhaji Abdu Dankum, the state commissioner for Youth and Sports who represented the state Governor, Aminu Masari, commended the senator for the gesture.

He called on other politicians to emulate the senator, stressing that it would go along way in alleviating poverty among the people in the zone.

He, however, called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of what they have received to enhance their socio-economic status.

During the occasion a special prayer led by Imam Yusuf Hassan was offered for the sustenance of peace in the country and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.