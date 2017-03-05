Lent: Cleric Urges Christians To Make Amends With God

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Udu, has charged Christians to use the 40-day period of fasting as a time to reflect on their lives and make necessary amends with God.

Udu, the Assistant Chaplain of St. Joseph the Worker’s Catholic Chaplaincy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said this in Awka on Sunday.

The cleric described lent as “an important necessary break, occasional pause and retreat needed for spiritual growth in the life of every Christian”.

Udu, who also charged Christians on true compulsion for their sins, advised them to keep their minds on the spiritual journey during lent to overcome temptations which may come their way.

He warned the faithful against giving in to the devil’s tricks, saying that the devil would tempt them during the period to keep them away from God.

“I urge Christians to make time out of these 40 days to look inwards and deprive themselves of all ways of life that do not glorify God.

“I encourage them not give in to the desires of the flesh but instead ensure that they embark on the journey with spiritual banquet,” he said.

The Catholic faithful worldwide had commenced the 40-day lent – solemn religious observance – on March 1 with Ash Wednesday.