Kano Businessman Offers 50 BUK Students Scholarship

A Kano-based businessman and Chairman of Jifatu General Enterprises, Alhaji Sabitu Yahaya,has offered scholarship to 50 indigent students of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

The Students are undergoing degree programmes in Sharia, Quranic and Islamic studies in the University, according to the monthly Publication of the University ‘BUK Today’, made available on Sunday.

The publication is produced by the Public Affairs Directorate, office of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

It said Yahaya announced the award of the scholarship at the opening of the First National Conference of Alarammomi jointly organised by the Centre for Quranic Studies (CQS) and Sheik Muhammadu Rabi’u Islamic Foundation.

BUK Today said each of the beneficiaries of the scholarship would collect N50, 000, making it a total of N2.5 million.