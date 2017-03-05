Kane on fire again, scores twice as Tottenham edge out Everton 3-2

Harry Kane scored twice and produced another masterclass in centre-forward play as second-placed Tottenham defeated Everton to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points.

The 23-year-old is now the leading scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals, and has found the net 14 times in 12 league and cup games in 2017.

He gave Tottenham the lead in the 20th minute when he unleashed a venomous strike from 20 yards that beat Joel Robles at his near post.

According to BBC, The England forward’s second came after the break. Belgian Mousa Dembele caught French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin dawdling on the ball, allowing Dele Alli to poke a pass through to his team-mate. The Spurs striker then applied a sidefoot finish past the Spanish keeper.

Kane’s opposite number Romelu Lukaku had struggled for service up until the 81st minute when he scored with the Toffees’ second effort on target.

Kevin Mirallas played a pass to the Belgian, who was given a clear sight on goal after Jan Vertonghen slipped. Lukaku kept his composure to slot in.

A frantic finish saw both tiring defences exposed. First, Alli poked in after he ghosted past his markers to poke in Harry Winks’ free-kick. And with seconds remaining, substitute Enner Valencia beat the offside trap to tap in Ross Barkley’s set-piece from the right.

Spurs survived the remaining moments to secure their 16th league win of the season. The Toffees remain in seventh.

Chelsea could re-establish their 10-point lead on Monday if they defeat West Ham.

