Human Factors Responsible For 80% Of Road Crashes – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), says that 80 per cent of road accidents are caused by human factors such as speeding, dangerous overtaking and overloading.

Mr Oludare Fadogba, Zonal Commander of the FRSC in Jos, disclosed this on Sunday in Jos, at a thanksgiving service to mark the 29th anniversary of the commission.

The Jos Zonal Command comprises of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States.

“We know there are mechanical and environmental factors that cause accidents, but these factors contribute less than 20 per cent.

“Eighty per cent of the crashes are caused by human factors. Many drivers cannot resist using their phones while on the steering, while some still do not see any need for the seat belt.

“From our statistics, overtaking alone accounts for more than 48 per cent of road crashes in the country,” he said.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to imbibe the habit of obeying traffic rules and regulations so as to reduce such crashes to the barest minimum.

“As a commission, we shall continue to educate Nigerians on road safety culture, but drivers must demonstrate a high sense of responsibility while driving,” he said.