Group Donates School Items To 60 Poor Children

Muryar Talakka Awareness Initiative (MTAI), an NGO, said in Gusau it had donated school uniforms and educational materials to 60 poor children in Zamfara.

Abdulmalik Sa’idu, the group’s spokesman, said on Sunday that 20 pupils were selected from Gusau while the remaining 40 pupils came from Birnin-Magaji.

He added that the NGO also distributed educational materials to some selected primary schools in the area.

“We decided to focus on educational support, particularly for orphans and less-privileged children, considering that a lot of them were out school due to lack of support.

“We all know that education requires everybody’s support as government alone cannot cater to all the educational needs of the people.

“As we have just started with two local government areas, we plan to provide similar support in 14 councils of the state,” he said.

Sa’idu said the group also mobilised over 40 unemployed university graduates and National Certificate in Education holders to teach as volunteers due to dearth of teachers in public primary schools.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals and organisations to come up with similar support in order to improve the standard of education in the state.