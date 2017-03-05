FAAN Inaugurates Anti-Corruption, Transparency Unit

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says it has inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to ensure transparency, accountability and good ethical practices.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN’s Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Yakubu said the assignment of an 11-man committee, inaugurated in Lagos, was to ensure the domestication of the key tenets of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

She quoted the Managing Director of the organisation, Mr Saleh Dunoma, as having enjoined the committee to act as compliance and ethics officers in FAAN.

She said that Alhaji Sadiku Rafindadi, Director of Commercial and Business Development, represented the managing director at the occasion.

According to her, the committee has the responsibility of educating and enlightening management and staff on the need for adherence to rules and regulations and upholding of good ethical practices in FAAN.

“The management is passionate about the virtues of accountability and transparency.

”This informs its seamless collaboration with the ICPC in the recently concluded Critical Risk Assessment to eradicate low level corruption at the nation’s airports.

“In our quest to consolidate on our relationship with the ICPC, the Authority has painstakingly nominated some of its outstanding personnel to work in collaboration with the ICPC,” the managing director said.

Yakubu said that Head of Service, Chairman of ICPC and other stakeholders were represented at the event.