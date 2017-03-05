Cleric Advises Nigerians To Do Away With Ungodly Traditions

Prophet Christopher Owolabi, the General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church, Oori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran, Kwara, has advised Nigerians to reflect on the Lenten season and do away with ungodly acts and cultural practices.

Owolabi gave the advice in his Lenten message to Church members on Sunday in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said abstinence from such ungodly practices would assist Christians to obtain eternal salvation.

According to him, such would also avail the citizens the opportunity to intercede, through prayers, for solutions to the country’s socio-economic and security challenges.

The cleric said some of the residents in various communities across the country were still indulging in fetish cultural tradition that was contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He said that any culture or tradition that involved using person, human blood or any other human parts as sacrifice was ungodly and should be totally discouraged.

Owolabi, who is known to have made many prophecies on the nation’s current affairs and development, told Nigerians to refrain from speaking ill of their leaders.

According to him, raining curses and abusive comments on those at the helm of affairs, rather than praying for their success will only compound the country’s socio-economic predicament.

“Such ungodly practices are contrary to God’s commandment as enshrined in the Holy Bible, particularly as we entered the Lenten period.

“Any act, deed and conversations that are disrespectful to the society and teaching of our Lord Jesus Christ in the name of culture or tradition should be eliminated.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is to save souls and give freedom and eternal salvation to mankind.

“So anything contrary to the teachings, as spelt out in the 10 commandments, is considered ungodly and should be totally discouraged,” Owolabi said.

The cleric also called on the citizens to reflect on their past mistakes, misdeeds and shortcomings and make necessary amendment, while praying for forgiveness of their sins.

He said wealthy Nigerians should extend their assistance to the poor and the needy to enable them live a comfortable life in the spirit of the season.

“Those Nigerians who engage themselves in evil acts need to jettison such plan to gain salvation and obtain God’s favour in this holy season, ‘’ Owolabi said.