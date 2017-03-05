Buhari calls Obasanjo, congratulates him at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, via telephone conversation from London, felicitated with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President confirmed this development in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the president, who is on medical vacation in London, a time like this provides opportunity to reflect on Obasanjo’s invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe.

President Buhari described the former president as “a true citizen of the world”.

While recalling their days in the military, President Buhari said: “”Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.”

The statement said: “”Chief Obasanjo wished President Buhari good health, adding he stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.’’

Chief Obasanjo was onetime Nigeria’s former military ruler (1976 to 1979) and democratically elected president (1999 to 2007).

President Buhari had earlier spoken with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.