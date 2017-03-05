Expert Advises Teachers On Interactive Teaching

An educationist, Mr Opeyemi Emmanuel, has advised teachers on interactive and learner-friendly method of teaching in order to improve learning.

Emmanuel gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on classroom management methods.

He said the interactive and activity-based teaching and learning made classroom control easier and improved discipline.

“When it comes to managing a classroom, especially the active ages of five to 10 years, pupils can be very tasking.

“And where classroom management and control comes to play, the class must be organised in such a way that the teacher assures the learner that all is well.

“Class control focuses attention on achieving classroom effectiveness and it guides the pupils’ behaviour

“This is where discipline comes in, discipline will help to get the attention of the students toward creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning,”he said.

Emmanuel also said: “It will also produce a generation of educated and well mannered children who will grow up to develop the society positively.

“In achieving all this, a teacher must interact with his pupils and improve their participation which in turn improves their performance.

” Teachers should ensure that they create a learning environment that is friendly and makes classroom management easier”.