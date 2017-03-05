9 NCAA Inspectors Qualify As ICAO Instructors

Nine Inspectors of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have qualified and duly certified as International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Instructors.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said this in Lagos on Sunday.

Adurogboye said the Certified Instructors are: Dr W.T. Haggai (Head, Aero-medical Standards); Dr I. C. Iteke (National Coordinator, State Safety Programme), Favour Benson -Thomas, and Julie Obumselu.

He said others are: Maria Ordor, Ayodele Obaruvbe, Sunday Ojoi, Victor Micah Okon-Akpan and Collette Onyeulo-Nwulu.

Adurogboye said the officers attained the qualification after the successful completion of the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Training Instructors Course (TIC).

According to him, the training took place at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, a certified TRAINAIR PLUS Centre from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17.

“This certification programme is in line with the NCAA’s Director -General’s Four-Point Agenda to continuously develop its internal capacity.

“This will accelerate the authority’s human capital development that will continue to strengthen the robust regulation of the Industry,’’ he said.

Adurogboye said the ICAO certification had conferred on the instructors the competency to conduct training courses and develop training strategies for course delivery.

He said in addition, they were qualified to deliver Standardised Training Packages (STPs) based on TRAINAIR methodology as well as conventional courses.

“The Training Instructors Course (TIC) is an ICAO Standardised Training Package (STP) under the TRAINAIR PLUS Programme (TPP) of the ICAO Global Aviation Training (GAT) office in cooperation with the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organisation (JAA TO).

The TIC is segmented into two parts and is offered to aviation professionals at TRAINAIR PLUS Centres.

“Part One is an online course that lasts for about 30 hours, while Part Two is a 40-hour face to face classroom delivery course.

“However, the successful completion of the Part One is a prerequisite for participating in the Part Two face to face classroom training,’’ Adurogboye said.

According to him, with this development, the Federal Government has saved huge capital flight and conserved substantial foreign exchange by domesticating the training in Nigeria.

He said these training were hitherto carried out in the diaspora.

Adurogboye said these certified instructors now joined the four ICAO certified Aviation Security Auditors/Instructors on the staff list of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“This feat by the regulatory authority has received commendation from the global aviation community including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and ICAO.

“The NCAA has training and retraining as its cardinal policy.

“These certifications will further enhance our resolve to provide efficient regulation of the industry,’’ he said.