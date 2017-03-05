‎AFCON U-20: Senegal, South Africa win, join Zambia, Guinea in semi-finals

Senegal and South Africa won their games on Sunday in Ndola to join hosts Zambia and Guinea in qualifying for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in May in South Korea.

Senegal beat Cameroon 2-0 to top Group B of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Zambia to advance to the last four stage.

The duo of Ibrahima Niane and Krepin Diatta scored the goals in the 45th and 48th minutes of the match to place their country on top of the group’s table.

The Senegalese had earlier in the competition beaten South Africa 4-3 and also drew 1-1 with Sudan.

South Africa on their part beat Sudan 3-1 on Sunday to finish runners-up in the group and advance.

Phakamani Mahlambi scored in the 13th minute, while Abdelatif Osman equalised for Sudan for a 1-1 ending at half time.

Grant Margeman restored South Africa’s lead in the 60th minute while Sibongakonke Mbatha scored the third goal in the 66th minute.

Hosts Zambia will now face South Africa in the first semi-finals on Wednesday in Lusaka, while Senegal will take on Guinea on Thursday.

The AFCON U-20 event will end with the final match on Sunday.