Singer Attitude Releases New Photos to Celebrate 21st Birthday

Achievas Entertainment signee Emily Attitude has released a new set of photos to celebrate his 21st birthday today.

Photographed by Emily Nkanga, the afro-pop sensation took to his Instagram and shared with his numerous followers, the eye-popping photos with insightful and introspective caption accompanying each.

One of the captions read; “I’m 21 today…I have so much to be thankful for. One of them is the mad love and support from my fans #AttiFans, from day 1!!! As I celebrate today, and to show my appreciation; I am happy to announce that I will be releasing another fire tune soon. Anticipate!”

The singer has since received well-wishes and prayers from several ardent fans and celebrities, including Mavin Records singer Reekado Banks, Ycee and several others.

Reports reveal his upcoming single features one of the most highly sought-after acts in Nigeria presently, leaving speculations from hundreds of enthusiastic fans. One fan commented “Happy birthday handsome. Could you at least tell us the title of the song, so we won’t die of anticipation before its release? I can hardly curb my excitement!”

Attitude has collaborated with some of the industry’s big names including Reekado Banks on a song titled ‘Tango’, Falz on ‘Mo Lenu’, Tjan on ‘Coded’ and a host of others.