Plateau United Drops Midfielder Over Unresolved Issues

The Management of Plateau United FC of Jos, has dropped midfielder, Mafeng Pam, due to unresolved contractual issues with his agent.

In a statement on Saturday by the club’s Media Officer, Albert Dakup, the club asked Pam to resolve the issues with his agent.

Pam was a member of the 2015 Golden Eaglets but was dropped before the team’s departure to Chile.

Dakup said that the club was very willing to work with Pam and interested in the young player pursuing his football career.

Pam who was scheduled to travel with the team for the Week 12 NPFL tie against Shooting Stars of Ibadan on Sunday was dropped due to the issue.

The midfielder, who broke into the main team this year under the tutelage of Kennedy Boboye, had played three matches so.

Plateau United currently occupies the top spot on the NPFL league table with 21 points from 11 matches.