Palace out of relegation zone after 2-0 win at West Brom

Brilliant second-half strikes from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend earned Crystal Palace victory at West Brom which saw them move out of the Premier League bottom three.

Zaha’s 55th-minute goal was only the second effort on target in the match, but it was worth savouring.

Yohan Cabaye played a sublime cross-field pass for his team-mate on the left of the area. The former Manchester United player chested down the ball and then struck a low, angled effort past keeper Ben Foster.

But better was to come six minutes from time.

BBC reports that Townsend picked up the ball from the left of his own area and ran to the opposition box, before shifting past marker Gareth McAuley in the area and striking a low drive past Foster.

He looked exhausted after the lung-busting late run, but it assured Palace of a very important three points in their fight to stay up.