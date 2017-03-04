I Did Not Marry For Green Card – Gbenro Ajibade

Model cum actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has revealed it was never his intention to marry Osas Igodaro, to get an American green card.

He said even two years after his marriage, he had yet to process the green card and he wasn’t ready to anyway.

His words: “Right now, I have a bone to crack with her family because they think I am intentionally refusing to do my green card. I have not done it even now. It is funny how people think.

I and Osas had been legally married in a court in the US two years even before the public knew we were going out.

Talking about how he ended up marrying Osas, Gbenro said it was never his intention to get married let alone marrying a beauty queen. “I was one of such persons who swore never to get married. I had an impression about marriage and love.

It wasn’t up until I met the right person that the perception changed. Osas was my friend. The first time she came into the country, she even used to drop me off at my girlfriend’s house.

We were that close up until the time we became really close. We had mutual interest and she had my back. Then, I had faced so many injuries from back stabbing and snitches. Our friendship is what has been keeping us going,” he added.

