Movie “76” biggest winner #AMVCA 2017

Historical movie “76”, has won five categories out of its fourteen nominations at the fifth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday in EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The movie won three of the Big Four categories; best picture, best director and best actress.

“76” was closely followed by Oloibiri which won three categories while Vaya won two awards.

Sambasa Nzeribe, star of the movie “Slow Country,” edged Olu Jacobs, Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe-Damijo to win best actor in Africa.

Here are the winners at the AMVC Award night:

Trailblazer Award

Somkele Idhalama

Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)

Oloibiri – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon

Best Costume Designer

76 – Pat Egwurube

Best Art Director

76 – Pat Nebo

Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)

Vaya

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)

Oloibiri – Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson

Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)

93 Days – Elliot Sewape

Best Cinematographer

Happiness is a Four Letter Word – Lance Gewer

Best Documentary

Alison

Best Short Film or Online Video

Cat Face

Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series

Deborah Anugwa – Hustle

Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series

Samuel Ajibola – “The Johnsons”

Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series

Meg Otanwa – “Hush”

Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series

David Jones David – “Hotel Majestic”

Best M-Net original comedy series

The Johnsons

Best M-Net original drama series

Tinsel

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)

Zilizala

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)

Yaki Da Zuciya

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)

Somwhere in The Dark – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)

Amoye-Bu-Onye

Best Soundtrack/ Original Score

The Encounter – Michael ‘The Truth’ Ogunlade

Best TV series

Jenifa’s Diary

Best Writer

Vaya

Best Supporting Actress

Ebele Okaro – Four One Love

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)

Rotimi Salami – Just Not Married

Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop – The Boss is Mine

Best Actress In Comedy

Funke Akindele

Best Movie East Africa

Kati Kati

Best Movie West Africa

Oloibiri

Best Movie South Africa

All About Love

Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)

Rita Dominic – 76

Best Actor in a Drama

Sambasa Nzeribe – Slow Country

Best Overall Movie

76

Naomba Niseme

Best Director

76 – Izu Ojukwu (NAN)