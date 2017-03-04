LG Boss Warns Officials Against Extortion

Alhaji Hashim Ahmad, Chairman, Buji Local Government Council in Jigawa, has warned veterinary officers against collecting money from animal owners during the ongoing animal vaccination in the area.

Ahmad gave the warning in a statement he issued Saturday through the Information Officer of the Council, Alhaji Ali Safiyanu.

The chairman said the exercise was aimed at boosting the health of the animals, adding that over 17,000 animals would be vaccinated in the area

According to him, cattle, sheep, goats and dogs are targeted for vaccination against diseases during the exercise.

Ahmad urged livestock owners to present their animals so as to safeguard them against diseases, adding that the exercise was free of charge.

The Jigawa Government planned to vaccinate about 501,000 animals across the state during the 2017 animal vaccination exercise.