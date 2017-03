Leicester continue revival, thrash Hull City 3-1

Leicester City came from behind to beat Hull City as Foxes caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare gained his second win from his two games in charge.

The 2015-16 champions went behind when Sam Clucas, who began his career at Leicester, scored from close range from Kamil Grosicki’s pull-back.

But Christian Fuchs equalised after good work down the left wing from Jamie Vardy.

Last season’s PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez scored his first league goal since November, a low 18-yard strike, before Tom Huddlestone headed into his own net to seal a deserved victory for Leicester and Shakespeare.

-BBC