Immunisation: EU-SIGN Distributes 44 Solar-Powered Freezers

The European Union Support to Routine Immunisation Governance Project in Nigeria (EU-SIGN) has distributed 44 solar-powered freezers in seven local government areas of Kwara.

Dr Patient Folorunsho, the Executive Secretary of Kwara Primary Healthcare, disclosed this on Saturday in Ilorin, during a capacity building workshop for wards and village development committees, organised by the EU-SIGN.

Folorunsho said that the freezers would help to sustain the potency and lifespan of vaccines in the state.

She explained that the distribution of the solar-powered freezers was based on assessment earlier carried out by the organisation across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards of the state.

She listed the benefitting local governments as Isin, Kiama, Offa, Irepodun, Ifelodun, Baruten and Edu.

Folorunsho urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the solar powered freezers and ensure that all children were properly immunised.

Dr Issa Yusuf, EU-SIGN State Technical Assistant, urged stakeholders to carry out regular sensitisation campaigns on immunisation.

He said that children and pregnant women were dying due to mundane belief, stressing that immunisation would go a long way to save lives.

In his lecture, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director, Primary Health Care, said that increase immunisation programmes would promote embracing of the programme in communities.