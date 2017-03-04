Hoodlums Kill Deputy Superintendent Of Police

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Aaron Sunday, serving with Kpakungu Division, Minna, has been killed by suspected hoodlums in Barkin-Sale area, Niger State.

The Niger Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Bala Elkana.

Elkana said the killing occurred at about 6pm on Friday when the deceased was performing his official duty.

Elkana said that over 13 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that the arrested suspects would help police to fish out the rest of the hoodlums.

He said that the command had declared war on hoodlums in Minna, and urged parents to advise their wards to desist from taking the law into their hands.

“Any youth caught in the act will be made to face the law; it is high time we stop the madness,’’ he said.

The remains of late Sunday have been deposited at the Minna General Hospital morgue.

The PPRO said that the incident occurred few weeks after late Sunday was promoted to the rank of DSP and was the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at Kpakungu Division in Minna.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to journalists but pleaded anonymity, said that late Sunday led a police team to quell a disturbance by some suspected hoodlums who invaded a wedding party at Barkin-Sale, when the incident occurred.

He said that someone sent a distress call to the police that some area boys, intoxicated with Indian Hemp and other dangerous drugs, were harassing innocent people at the venue of the wedding party.

The eyewitness said that while the police team was trying to ensure law and order, one of the boys reportedly axed the DSP from behind.

He said that the police officer fell in the pool of his blood and died before reaching the hospital.