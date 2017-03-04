Enforce Ban On Smuggling Of Frozen Fish – Operator

Mr Gbenga Balogun, the Operations Manager, Shrimpers Nigeria Ltd., a fishing company, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to strictly enforce the ban on smuggling of frozen into the country.

Balogun also advised the government to initiate measures to halt importation of frozen fish through the land border.

He said that importation and smuggling of frozen fish through the land border would cripple local businesses.

The operator said that it also posed threat to fishing companies that were passing through the normal importation channel to bring in their fish products.

Balogun said that the act was an abuse of the ECOWAS free market agreement.

“The ECOWAS agreement states that only products produced in member states are allowed to enjoy the freedom to enter other member states.

“The practice of products that originates from non-member countries meant for the Republic of Benin to find their way into Nigeria was inimical to the business.

“We are in business to make profit, but a situation where some individuals cut corners to do their business cannot be tolerated,’’ Balogun said.

According to him, many fishing companies in Nigeria employ many Nigerians, and they are paying taxes.

“It will amount to anti-development if smugglers were allowed to push those companies out of business,’’ Balogun said.

He urged the security operatives across the borders to step up their surveillance and save indigenous companies from unhealthy competitions by some unpatriotic elements.