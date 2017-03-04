Classy Barcelona put five goals past Celta Vigo to climb top of La Liga

Lionel Messi scores a brace as dominant Barcelona put five goals past Celta Vigo to move top of La Liga on Sunday.

Messi opened scoring for the home side when he scored in the 24th minute of the game and got his second in the 64th minute of the match.

Goals from Neymar in the 40th minute, Ivan Rakitic in the 57th minute and Samuel Umtiti in the 61st minute of the game gave Barcelona a resounding victory.

Messi rapped up a classy display by netting the 5th goal in the 64th minute of the game.

Barcelona host Paris Saint Germaine on Wednesday in the reverse fixture of the Champions League round of 16 as it seeks to overturn 4-0 deficit in the first leg in Paris.

Victory over Celta Vigo will certainly send warning signal to PSG that it will not be a party time at Camp Nou.