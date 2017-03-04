Christian Women Task Nigerians On Continuous Prayers

Christian Women on Saturday advised Nigerians to continue with their prayer for a positive turnaround and progress of the country.

They gave the advice at the 2017 Inter-denomination World Women Day of Prayers held at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere, Lagos.

Wife of the General Leader of the C&S, Mother-in-Israel Margaret Korode, identified prayer as the key that opens the doors of good things and the sought-after transformation of the country.

She then prayed to God to give the nation’s leaders the wisdom, understanding and the strength to pilot the affairs of the country.

“I pray that God will return the old glory of Nigeria; the glory of abundance, joy and peaceful coexistence.

“The church and everyone who believes in the efficacy of prayers should pray for the wellbeing and progress of the country.

“Prayer is the key and there is no challenge that cannot be surmounted with prayers; every situation, whether good or bad, requires prayers.

“As we engage in ceaseless prayers, we must make conscious efforts to sustain this peaceful atmosphere by refraining from acts that is capable of igniting avoidable crisis,” she said.

Also, Mrs Adejumoke Bako, the coordinator of the programme, urged religious leaders to serve as checks and balances to political office holders to curtail vices in the society.

“Religious leaders should always speak out when things are going wrong in the country.

“Nigerians should also pray for our leaders, because they need prayers to effect positive change in our country,’’ she said.

In his remarks, Prophet Funsho Akorede, General Leader of C&S, urged Nigerians to carry out regular self-examinations and be guided by the conscience of goodness.