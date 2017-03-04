Boko Haram: UN Security Council Delegation Arrives Chad

The UN Security Council’s delegation on Boko Haram has arrived N’Djamena on Friday night to meet the Chadian leadership and visit the Multi-national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) headquarters on Saturday.

The delegation said it was visiting Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, the four countries affected by the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, to get a first-hand experience of the victims.

“The UK Presidency of the Security Council will meet with the Government of Chad and visit the Multinational Joint Task Force.

“In the afternoon the Council will transfer to Niamey, where they will meet the Government of Niger,” Matt Moody, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, UK Mission to the UN, said.

The delegation, led by Amb. Matthew Rycroft, UK Permanent Representative to the UN and the Security Council’s President for the month of March, had earlier visited Cameroon.

Rycroft had, while in Cameroon, explained the purpose of the Council’s visit to the Lake Chad Basin, before the delegation left to Chad.

“First of all, we came here in order to shine a spotlight on the situation in the Lake Chad Basin.

“We came to hear the individual stories of people involved, whether they are refugees or displaced people or other victims of Boko Haram.

“We stand with the government and the people of Cameroon, and the wider region, in tackling the scourge of terrorism.

“We encourage them to look broadly and deeply at the root causes of the set of crises going on here, whether humanitarian, to do with development, to do with education, agriculture and so on,” Rycroft said, in a statement.

The Security Council’s delegation will leave Chad later on Saturday to Niger and to Nigeria.