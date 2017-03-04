Benzema hits brace as Madrid demolish Eibar 4-1 to go top of La Liga

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid overcame the absence of injured Cristiano Ronaldo and suspended Gareth Bale to beat Eibar.

The striker scored from a rebound after Yoel had saved his initial effort and then turned home James Rodriguez’s free-kick to double Real’s lead.

BBC reports that Benzema set up the third with a cross which Rodriguez slid home over Yoel.

Marco Asensio scored a fourth after Rodriguez’s effort hit the post before a late Ruben Pena consolation.

Real are now two points above Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but Barca will go back to the top if they beat Celta Vigo.