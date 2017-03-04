Bayern open 7-point gap after 3-0 win at Cologne

Bayern Munich moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory at Cologne.

Javi Martinez turned home Arturo Vidal’s cross for the opening goal, with Juan Bernat lashing home early in the second half.

Franck Ribery fired in a third late on to secure the victory.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern have widened the gap between them and second-placed RB Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Augsburg on Friday night.

Elsewhere in Saturday’s games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 74th and 75th Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 6-2.

Wolfsburg, in their first match under ex-Arsenal academy boss Andries Jonker, drew 1-1 at Mainz. Hoffenheim beat Ingolstadt 5-2 and Max Kruse scored twice as Werder Bremen beat bottom side Darmstadt 2-0.