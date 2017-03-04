Arsenal drop out of Champions League spot after 3-1 loss to Liverpool

Arsenal have dropped out of Champions League spot after losing 3-1 to Liverpool at Antffield on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring on nine minutes after the visitors’ defence was caught cold and Sadio Mane doubled his side’s lead before the break as Firmino turned provider.

Arsenal started a Premier League game without both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – who was ill – for the first time since January 2016, and they looked completely lost in the first half playing a counter-attacking style.

Wenger threw on Sanchez for Francis Coquelin at the break and the striker’s impact was felt immediately – a lovely throughball put Danny Welbeck in on goal to reduce the deficit.

But Georginio Wijnaldum killed off the game in injury time as Liverpool recorded only their third win in all competitions in 2017 and added to their unrivalled tally of 19 points from matches against the other teams currently in the top six.

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four league games.