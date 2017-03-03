Police arrest 104 cattle rustlers, kidnappers in Niger

The Police Command in Niger says it has arrested 104 suspected cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the state between January and February.

The Commissioner of police, Mr Muazu Zubairu, in Minna on Friday, said that about 672 animals were recovered from the suspects.

Zubairu said that three AK 47 rifles; 334 rounds of assorted ammunition; one SMG rifle with six rounds of ammunition; 12 single barrel guns; four locally made pistols and one revolver pistol were also recovered from the suspects.

He said the command was committed to total policing of the state to safeguard lives and property.

He said the command had mapped out strategies to deal with criminals in the state and its environs.

“With the heavy presence of well-trained personnel deployed to all parts of the state, criminals, especially cattle rustlers and kidnappers have no place to hide.

“We are battle ready for them as all their identified roots have been blocked with dedicated officers ready for their arrest and prosecution,” the commissioner said.

He said the command would strengthen community policing to gather more intelligence information that would boost the efforts of the personnel.

Zubairu appealed to members of the public to always avail the command with timely and useful information to enable the command flush out bad elements in their midst.